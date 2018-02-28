Walmart sets age of 21 to buy firearms, ammunition

Walmart says it will no longer sell firearms and ammunition to people younger than 21.



The retailer's new policy comes after Dick's Sporting Goods announced earlier Wednesday that it would restrict the sale of firearms to those under 21 years old. It didn't mention ammunition. Walmart says the decision came after a review of its firearm sales policy in light of the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.



Walmart Inc. stopped selling AR-15 guns, and other semi-automatic weapons in 2015. It doesn't sell bump stocks, the accessory attached to a semi-automatic gun that makes it easier to fire rounds faster. It also doesn't sell large-capacity magazines.



The retailer says it is also removing items resembling assault-style rifles from its website.

