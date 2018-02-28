Walmart sets age of 21 to buy firearms, ammunition

Walmart says it will no longer sell firearms and ammunition to people younger than 21.
The retailer's new policy comes after Dick's Sporting Goods announced earlier Wednesday that it would restrict the sale of firearms to those under 21 years old. It didn't mention ammunition. Walmart says the decision came after a review of its firearm sales policy in light of the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.
Walmart Inc. stopped selling AR-15 guns, and other semi-automatic weapons in 2015. It doesn't sell bump stocks, the accessory attached to a semi-automatic gun that makes it easier to fire rounds faster. It also doesn't sell large-capacity magazines.
The retailer says it is also removing items resembling assault-style rifles from its website.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Colorado Springs Police is notifying the public of a sexually violent predator who is living in the community. 28-year old Christopher James McGough is currently living in the Springs, who police say has had past behaviors leading him to be labeled a "sexually violent predator" by the courts.
Colorado Springs Police is notifying the public of a sexually violent predator who is living in the community. 28-year old Christopher James McGough is currently living in the Springs, who police say has had past behaviors leading him to be labeled a "sexually violent predator" by the courts.
Pueblo School District 60 could be on its way to a four day school week.
Pueblo School District 60 could be on its way to a four day school week.
All schools in the Woodland Park School District will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 28 due a "credible" threat.
All schools in the Woodland Park School District will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 28 due a "credible" threat.
Schools in the Woodland Park School District will be closed for a second straight day Thursday, March 1 due to a threat police deemed credible.
Schools in the Woodland Park School District will be closed for a second straight day Thursday, March 1 due to a threat police deemed credible.