Woodland Park schools to close for second day for credible threat

Schools in the Woodland Park School District will be closed for a second straight day Thursday, March 1 due to a threat police deemed credible.

The district sent out a statement Wednesday that said the closure involves all schools in the district as well as school athletics and activities Police are offering a $500 reward for information leading to the identification of the person who wrote a threat inside a girls bathroom at Woodland Park High School, which was discovered last Friday.

According to a student at the school, the threat read, 'I'm going to shoot up the whole school and I'm going to shoot you.'"

Anyone who has additional information about the Woodland Park High School threat is asked to call the police department at 719-687-9262 or Safe-2-Tell at 1-877-542-7233.

The school said it will decide whether classes and normal activities will resume on Friday Thursday afternoon. The district also said lost time due to the closure will be made up by extending the school day or adding extra days to the school year.

Full statement below:

All Woodland Park School District schools will be closed again tomorrow, Thursday, March 1, as the Woodland Park Police Department advances the active investigation of the credible threat directed to the high school. There is no indication that this threat involves any other part of our community. This closure includes all school athletics and activities. Additional information and safety updates will be released as they become available.

As always, student and staff safety remains a top priority for our district. Note: lost educational time will be made up through extending the school day and/or adding days to the school year. Please watch for an update from the District later tomorrow. Thank you for your support and understanding during these unprecedented times.