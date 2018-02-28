Lawmakers could come up with $7 million dollars to make schools safer

Protecting our schools is a difficult and complicated job.

In Pueblo, Central High School has a buzzer system to get in and in the principals office around the corner, a school safe radio that can communicate directly with other high schools and 911 operators.

"Obviously in a critical situation, the internet and cell phone lines are not going to be very reliable, so to have that immediate interaction, that real time communication with first responders on the other end at dispatch would be extremely beneficial to any school," said Dalton Sprouse, Spokesperson for Pueblo City Schools.

School administrators all over the state have shared concern that there simply aren't enough of these school safe radio systems in schools.

Part of the shortage can be blamed on funding.

In the event of an emergency, the radios allow administrators to radio 911 dispatchers who can then patch the radio through to first responders so administrators and first responders can communicate directly in real time.

Law enforcement said in the event of a large scale emergency, cell phone and internet lines simply become unreliable.

"That's the advantage of a radio, it allows our first responder to communicate with someone who is on scene, who's giving us real time intelligence that we can act on quickly without having dispatch or someone else to filter that information and more than one or two people can hear that," said Cpt.Charlie Taylor with the Pueblo Police Department.

To help with the funding, a bill to fund $7 million dollars worth of communication systems in schools has already passed out of the education committee said committee Chairman Sen. Owen Hill. The bill is waiting in appropriations and with a positive March forecast, Hill believes the bill will gain funding.

Dollars that may be spent that could directly lead to life saving technology.