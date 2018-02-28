Mark Dabling Blvd. to close near Woodmen Road for 90 days

Starting next Monday, the city announced Mark Dabling Boulevard will close to all traffic for 90 days while crews complete work on a bridge over Monument Creek.
The road will close just west of the Woodmen Park and Ride to the south of the bridge. Crews are working to repair expansion joints, pavement, replace existing guardrail and concrete barriers, and make modifications to the sidewalk among other repairs.
The project is being funded by the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority. Drivers should plan on taking an alternate route while the project is underway.
Colorado Springs Police is notifying the public of a sexually violent predator who is living in the community. 28-year old Christopher James McGough is currently living in the Springs, who police say has had past behaviors leading him to be labeled a "sexually violent predator" by the courts.
Pueblo School District 60 could be on its way to a four day school week.
All schools in the Woodland Park School District will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 28 due a "credible" threat.
The Widefield School District sent a letter to parents following a school threat found written in a boys bathroom at Webster Elementary School Tuesday.
