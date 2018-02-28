Joseph says NFL won't change pass interference

The NFL's competition committee is meeting in Indianapolis this week and the group is looking into ways to redefine the troublesome catch rule. The committee also is entertaining the notion of turning the defensive pass interference call into a 15-yard penalty.



It's currently a spot of foul flag.



At least one head coach is certain the league won't mess with that rule.



Broncos coach Vance Joseph was among the first coaches to step to the podium at the NFL combine and he says the catch rule certainly needs to be addressed.



But Joseph insists there's no way the NFL would follow the NCAA's lead in making defensive pass interference a 15-yard infraction instead of putting the ball at the spot of the foul.



Joseph says pro football fans like seeing points scored and if that rule is changed, there will be "a lot of defensive backs grabbing and pulling guys, so that's not going to change."