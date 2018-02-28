Firefighter sues employer, alleging bias, harassment

A Colorado firefighter has filed a civil rights lawsuit accusing her employer of gender discrimination and sexual harassment.



The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports Jennifer Taylor, who works for Colorado River Fire Rescue, which serves the New Castle through Rifle area, says she has been subject to pornography and gender-related insults.



Taylor also says she has been restricted in her training and passed over for promotion because she is a woman. She also alleges she was punched and injured by a male firefighter who suffered minimal punishment.



The fire district's chief, Rob Jones, released a written statement Tuesday saying in part, "The District does not tolerate harassment, discrimination or retaliation against anyone on the basis of gender or any other class protected by law."



Taylor is seeking a jury trial and damages including lost pay.

