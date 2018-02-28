Student to face misdemeanor charge following school threat

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigated a recent school threat, and now a student is facing a misdemeanor charge.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a handwritten threat was found in the bathroom at Webster Elementary School Tuesday. After conducting a full investigation, Sheriff's deputies deemed the threat not credible.

However, a student from Sunrise Elementary School received a text Wednesday with the same wording found in the threatening note from Webster Elementary School. The Sheriff's Office says this situation was investigated, and now a student is being charged with Interference of Faculty, Staff and Students of Education Institutions, a Misdemeanor.

This was also considered a non-credible threat.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says it is working with School District partners to investigate and address the recent increases seen in school threats.

Parents are encouraged to have conversations with children about the impacts of school threats on not only the schools but the community, and the serious charges faced in making these types of threat.

