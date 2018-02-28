DIA announces winners of new 'train call' voices

The Denver International Airport announced the winners for the new voice of the 'train call' announcements between terminals.

DIA says after 75,000 online votes, they have chosen two winners, local journalist Kim Christiansen will be the new female voice, and sports announcer Alan Roach will continue as the male voice.

After 75,000 online votes, we are excited to announce the winners of the DEN Train Call voice contest! Listen for @MileHighRoach and @Kim9news on the train soon! We can't thank all the nominees enough for their creativity, energy and enthusiasm #DENvoice https://t.co/LDKXJA2r5U pic.twitter.com/UHkio8ZK6F — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) February 28, 2018

The 'train call' announcements are heard on the train between concourses and terminals telling passengers where they have arrived. The train also runs guest announcements featuring local celebs and sports figures welcoming all visitors to the Mile High City.

The current 'train call' voices have been former news anchor Adele Arakawa and Roach since 2007. DIA says Roach was nominated to keep his current role as male voice of the train and was voted among the top five finalists.

Roach was born in Minnesota and moved to Colorado in 1990, where he became a well-known figure in the Denver sports broadcast community, announcing games for the Broncos, Rockies, Avalanche and more.

Christiansen grew up in Arvada, and works at 9News in Denver. DIA says she is devoted to the fight against breast cancer.

“The voices of the airport train have become a beloved part of the Denver International Airport experience over the last two decades,” said Stacey Stegman, DEN’s senior vice president of communications, marketing and customer service. “We are delighted that more than 75,000 votes were cast online for these personalities, which will greet tens of millions of passengers to the Mile High City each year. Kim Christiansen is a seasoned and respected journalist in Denver, and Alan Roach has become a household name among Colorado sports fans. The public selected these two voices as their favorites, in a competition that was extremely tight, and produced some memorable moments as the finalists campaigned to win. All of the finalists were exceptional and we are overwhelmed by their enthusiasm and creativity.”

There were originally a total of 60 nominations made up of different media professionals in Denver. The panel of judges included the City of Denver, Visit Denver, the Colorado Tourism Office, Governor's Office, the original 'train call' voice Jim Green and current voice Adele Arakawa.