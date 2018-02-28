Storm Safe visits French Elementary

On Wednesday, First Alert 5 Meteorologist Jessica Van Meter visited French Elementary to talk about the different types of severe weather southern Colorado deals with and ways to stay safe in storms.
The students were excited to learn about the different weather events our area experiences. And to talk about weather they'd experienced themselves.
For more information or to have First Alert 5 in your classroom, email jvanmeter@koaa.com
For the scientists and artists in your family, download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe coloring book.
Download: First Alert 5 Storm Safe
Colorado Springs Police is notifying the public of a sexually violent predator who is living in the community. 28-year old Christopher James McGough is currently living in the Springs, who police say has had past behaviors leading him to be labeled a "sexually violent predator" by the courts.
Pueblo School District 60 could be on its way to a four day school week.
All schools in the Woodland Park School District will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 28 due a "credible" threat.
The Widefield School District sent a letter to parents following a school threat found written in a boys bathroom at Webster Elementary School Tuesday.
