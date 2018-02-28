Storm Safe visits French Elementary

Quantcast

COLORADO SPRINGS -

On Wednesday, First Alert 5 Meteorologist Jessica Van Meter visited French Elementary to talk about the different types of severe weather southern Colorado deals with and ways to stay safe in storms.

The students were excited to learn about the different weather events our area experiences. And to talk about weather they'd experienced themselves.

For more information or to have First Alert 5 in your classroom, email jvanmeter@koaa.com 

For the scientists and artists in your family, download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe coloring book.

Download: First Alert 5 Storm Safe

