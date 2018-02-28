Quantcast

Wednesday Evening Forecast; Briefly Cooler - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Wednesday Evening Forecast; Briefly Cooler

Posted: Updated:
Bright & seasonable Bright & seasonable

Today's Forecast:
A moisture-starved storm passing through Wednesday will drop temps into Thursday towards seasonable levels...but the thermometer will again be climbing by Friday...into the 60s. And warm temps will last into Sunday, before the next storm passes through. That's our next best hope for rain or snow, particularly Sunday evening. Beyond that, dry again for at least several more days.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 20, High - 50. Clearing up tonight, seasonably cold. Mostly sunny and seasonable for Thursday.

PUEBLO: Low - 20, High - 55. Clearing up tonight, seasonably cold. Mostly sunny and seasonable for Thursday.

CANON CITY: Low - 22, High - 52. Clearing up tonight, seasonably cold. Mostly sunny and seasonable for Thursday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 17, High - 44. Clearing up tonight, seasonably cold. Mixed sun & clouds and seasonable for Thursday.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 16, High - 42. Clearing up tonight, seasonably cold. Mixed sun & clouds and seasonable for Thursday.

PLAINS: Low - 18, High - 58. Clearing up tonight, seasonably cold. Mostly sunny and seasonable for Thursday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 20, High - 56. Clearing up tonight, seasonably cold. Mostly sunny and seasonable for Thursday.

TOMORROW OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Saturday will be the warmer and brighter of the two weekend days, and our next chance for moisture is later Sunday...on through the evening. Winds will kick up in the midday hours, especially Saturday, and again Sunday night into Monday.

RELATED LINKS:

Drive the Doppler Colorado Temperatures
7-Day Forecast National Temperatures
Weather Cameras Wind Chills
Traffic Wind Speeds
Closings and Delays Photos
Take 5 to Prepare Storm Safe
WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?