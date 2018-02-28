Wednesday Evening Forecast; Briefly Cooler

Today's Forecast:

A moisture-starved storm passing through Wednesday will drop temps into Thursday towards seasonable levels...but the thermometer will again be climbing by Friday...into the 60s. And warm temps will last into Sunday, before the next storm passes through. That's our next best hope for rain or snow, particularly Sunday evening. Beyond that, dry again for at least several more days.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 20, High - 50. Clearing up tonight, seasonably cold. Mostly sunny and seasonable for Thursday.

PUEBLO: Low - 20, High - 55. Clearing up tonight, seasonably cold. Mostly sunny and seasonable for Thursday.

CANON CITY: Low - 22, High - 52. Clearing up tonight, seasonably cold. Mostly sunny and seasonable for Thursday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 17, High - 44. Clearing up tonight, seasonably cold. Mixed sun & clouds and seasonable for Thursday.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 16, High - 42. Clearing up tonight, seasonably cold. Mixed sun & clouds and seasonable for Thursday.

PLAINS: Low - 18, High - 58. Clearing up tonight, seasonably cold. Mostly sunny and seasonable for Thursday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 20, High - 56. Clearing up tonight, seasonably cold. Mostly sunny and seasonable for Thursday.

TOMORROW OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Saturday will be the warmer and brighter of the two weekend days, and our next chance for moisture is later Sunday...on through the evening. Winds will kick up in the midday hours, especially Saturday, and again Sunday night into Monday.