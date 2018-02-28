CSPD notify public of sexually violent predator living in community

Colorado Springs Police is notifying the public of a sexually violent predator who is living in the community.

28-year old Christopher James McGough is currently living in the Springs, who police say has had past behaviors leading him to be labeled a "sexually violent predator" by the courts. These behaviors include being convicted of Sexual Assault on a Child-Attempted in Jefferson County in 2009.

According to his criminal history, he was also convicted of motor vehicle theft in Adams County in 2007, Third Degree Assault in Douglas County in 2008 and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender in Denver in 2017.

Police say McGough is registered as homeless at the Springs Rescue Mission at 5 West Las Vegas Street. He is described as a white man, 5'6", 115 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

McGough is one of 14 sexually violent predators registered with the Colorado Springs Police department. CSPD says it will make all efforts to assure McGough understands his responsibilities in being a registered sex offender.

This community notification is required my Colorado law, as police say they take this matter very seriously. According to CSPD, local police, neighbors and businesses in the immediate area have all been notified of McGough's history.

Anyone with any questions about this person or the community notification process is asked to call Detective Rob Meredith at 719-444-7665.