D49 to consider name change at Board of Education meeting tonight

The Falcon District 49 school board is meeting this evening at 6:30 p.m. to consider a controversial resolution, which would rename the district to "Pikes Peak School District 49."

The resolution said the district's growth and new development makes the district a "regional provider" of education.

The resolution also mentioned that the district now encompasses neighborhoods in the Sand Creek, Powers and Banning Lewis Ranch areas. It suggested adopting a "consolidated regional identity."

But it's something that has Falcon parents fired up over, with many parents saying it's not money well spent. The district conducted a survey containing several questions. Question number six in the survey addressed the "Pikes Peak" name change.

48.3% of the respondents disagreed with the name change and 34.9% agreed with it. The name change received the most comments in the survey, with 261 people commenting.

70-75% of those responses were negative. Negative comments are as follows:

Cost or waste of time and money

Other priorities are more important

proposal disrespects the legacy of Falcon

Proposal adds no value for students

"Pikes Peak" is common/generic/inaccurate

Survey questions are leading/misleading

Proposal erodes trust in community

Parent Janet McMonigal, said, "We are Falcon, we are Eastern Plains out here, we're not Pikes Peak," She went on to say, "We could use this parking lot over here to be paved, if it's my understanding the teachers have had a very small raise, not very much."

Supporting comments are as follows:

Need an all encompassing name

Adapt the name to the growth

Current name is misleading

Naming for America's mountain

The school says that they'll still be D49 and they'll use Pikes Peak prominently in the logo and so all of that kinda set us up to make this transition with very little cost.