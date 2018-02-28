D49 to consider name change at Board of Education meeting tonight

Colorado Springs Police is notifying the public of a sexually violent predator who is living in the community. 28-year old Christopher James McGough is currently living in the Springs, who police say has had past behaviors leading him to be labeled a "sexually violent predator" by the courts.
Colorado Springs Police is notifying the public of a sexually violent predator who is living in the community. 28-year old Christopher James McGough is currently living in the Springs, who police say has had past behaviors leading him to be labeled a "sexually violent predator" by the courts.
All schools in the Woodland Park School District will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 28 due a "credible" threat.
All schools in the Woodland Park School District will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 28 due a "credible" threat.
Pueblo School District 60 could be on its way to a four day school week.
Pueblo School District 60 could be on its way to a four day school week.
The Widefield School District sent a letter to parents following a school threat found written in a boys bathroom at Webster Elementary School Tuesday.
The Widefield School District sent a letter to parents following a school threat found written in a boys bathroom at Webster Elementary School Tuesday.