Quantcast

D49 to consider name change at Board of Education meeting tonigh - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

D49 to consider name change at Board of Education meeting tonight

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect
FALCON -

The Falcon District 49 school board is meeting this evening at 6:30 p.m. to consider a controversial resolution, which would rename the district to "Pikes Peak School District 49."

The resolution said the district's growth and new development makes the district a "regional provider" of education.

The resolution also mentioned that the district now encompasses neighborhoods in the Sand Creek, Powers and Banning Lewis Ranch areas. It suggested adopting a "consolidated regional identity."

View image on Twitter

But it's something that has Falcon parents fired up over, with many parents saying it's not money well spent. The district conducted a survey containing several questions. Question number six in the survey addressed the "Pikes Peak" name change.

48.3% of the respondents disagreed with the name change and 34.9% agreed with it. The name change received the most comments in the survey, with 261 people commenting.

70-75% of those responses were negative. Negative comments are as follows:

  • Cost or waste of time and money
  • Other priorities are more important
  • proposal disrespects the legacy of Falcon
  • Proposal adds no value for students
  • "Pikes Peak" is common/generic/inaccurate
  • Survey questions are leading/misleading
  • Proposal erodes trust in community

Parent Janet McMonigal, said, "We are Falcon, we are Eastern Plains out here, we're not Pikes Peak," She went on to say, "We could use this parking lot over here to be paved, if it's my understanding the teachers have had a very small raise, not very much." 

Supporting comments are as follows:

  • Need an all encompassing name
  • Adapt the name to the growth
  • Current name is misleading
  • Naming for America's mountain

The school says that they'll still be D49 and they'll use Pikes Peak prominently in the logo and so all of that kinda set us up to make this transition with very little cost.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?