Sen. Bennet among group introducing bill to combat opiod crisis

US Colorado Senator Michael Bennet is part of a bipartisan group of lawmakers that has introduced a new bill to fight the opiod crisis.

The bill, titled the 'Every Prescription Conveyed Securely (EPCS) Act' aims to combat the opiod crisis by requiring electronic prescriptions for controlled substances under Medicare.

Joining Senator Bennet in sponsoring the bill are Senators Dean Heller (R-NV), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Pat Toomey (R-PA).

With the EPCS Act, the Senators hope to reduce the number of opiods obtained through fraudulent prescriptions and doctor shopping (visiting multiple doctors to obtain multiple prescriptions).

The legislation would direct doctors to use electronic prescribing for controlled substances for Medicare Part D transactions beginning in 2020. These electronic prescriptions would provide real-time information on opiod use and streamline the prescription process.

Speaking on the proposed legislation, Senator Bennet said, "An epidemic of this magnitude requires us to address all aspects of the problem, starting with how providers prescribe opioids. Coloradans deserve action from Congress, and this bipartisan legislation would expand a critical tool to track the use of opioids, ultimately reducing overdoses and saving lives."