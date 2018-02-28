Manafort pleads not guilty to new Russia charges

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy.
Paul Manafort's formal plea of not guilty came Wednesday during a brief hearing in Washington.
It was his first court appearance since his co-defendant and longtime business associate, Rick Gates, pleaded guilty and cooperated with prosecutors.
During the hearing, Judge Amy Berman Jackson reprimanded Manafort for making a public statement about Gates' plea. The judge said it violated her gag order. The judge also set a Sept. 17 trial date for Manafort.
Manafort had previously pleaded not guilty in the case but prosecutors for special counsel Robert Mueller brought a second indictment last week, requiring him to formally enter a second plea.
All schools in the Woodland Park School District will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 28 due a "credible" threat.
The Widefield School District sent a letter to parents following a school threat found written in a boys bathroom at Webster Elementary School Tuesday.
Colorado Springs Police are investigating after a man was shot in an alley behind a home in the 1300 block of N. Circle Drive Tuesday night.
Pueblo School District 60 could be on its way to a four day school week.
