Quantcast

Manafort pleads not guilty to new Russia charges - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Manafort pleads not guilty to new Russia charges

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON (AP) -

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy.
  
Paul Manafort's formal plea of not guilty came Wednesday during a brief hearing in Washington.
  
It was his first court appearance since his co-defendant and longtime business associate, Rick Gates, pleaded guilty and cooperated with prosecutors.
  
During the hearing, Judge Amy Berman Jackson reprimanded Manafort for making a public statement about Gates' plea. The judge said it violated her gag order. The judge also set a Sept. 17 trial date for Manafort.
  
Manafort had previously pleaded not guilty in the case but prosecutors for special counsel Robert Mueller brought a second indictment last week, requiring him to formally enter a second plea.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?