Deputy injured in shooting home from hospital again

El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Scott Stone is home from the hospital, again.

Deputy Stone was one of three officers injured in the Feb. 5 shooting that claimed Deputy Micah Flick's life.

During the incident, Deputy Stone was shot in the abdomen. He spent nine days in the hospital following the shooting. He was initially released from the hospital Feb. 14, but due to complications from surgery, he had to be readmitted Feb 22.

All of the other officers injured in the Feb. 5 shooting have been released from medical care and are recovering.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said today that Deputy Stone is home again and recovering, but he still has a long road to recovery.

