Quantcast

Deputy injured in shooting home from hospital again - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Deputy injured in shooting home from hospital again

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
EL PASO COUNTY -

El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Scott Stone is home from the hospital, again.

Deputy Stone was one of three officers injured in the Feb. 5 shooting that claimed Deputy Micah Flick's life.

During the incident, Deputy Stone was shot in the abdomen. He spent nine days in the hospital following the shooting. He was initially released from the hospital Feb. 14, but due to complications from surgery, he had to be readmitted Feb 22.

All of the other officers injured in the Feb. 5 shooting have been released from medical care and are recovering.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said today that Deputy Stone is home again and recovering, but he still has a long road to recovery.

RELATED:

Deputy injured in shooting back in hospital due to complications

El Paso County Deputy Scott Stone released from hospital

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?