No more smoking at DIA

The last place to smoke inside the Denver International Airport will permanently close after Wednesday, Feb. 28.
The Smokin' Bear Lodge Smoking Lounge on Concourse C has been the only place to smoke inside of DIA since 2012 when three other lounges were closed.
Most indoor public places and workplaces in Colorado went smoke free in 2006.
With the closure of it's last smoking lounge, DIA will join more than 600 airports across the US that are smoke free.
All schools in the Woodland Park School District will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 28 due a "credible" threat.
All schools in the Woodland Park School District will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 28 due a "credible" threat.
The Widefield School District sent a letter to parents following a school threat found written in a boys bathroom at Webster Elementary School Tuesday.
The Widefield School District sent a letter to parents following a school threat found written in a boys bathroom at Webster Elementary School Tuesday.
Colorado Springs Police are investigating after a man was shot in an alley behind a home in the 1300 block of N. Circle Drive Tuesday night.
Colorado Springs Police are investigating after a man was shot in an alley behind a home in the 1300 block of N. Circle Drive Tuesday night.
Fort Carson announced the 2018 Spring deployment for soldiers being sent to Afghanistan and Kosovo. The 3rd Battalion, 61st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, announced the deployment Tuesday.
Fort Carson announced the 2018 Spring deployment for soldiers being sent to Afghanistan and Kosovo. The 3rd Battalion, 61st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, announced the deployment Tuesday.