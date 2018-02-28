No more smoking at DIA

The last place to smoke inside the Denver International Airport will permanently close after Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The Smokin' Bear Lodge Smoking Lounge on Concourse C has been the only place to smoke inside of DIA since 2012 when three other lounges were closed.

Most indoor public places and workplaces in Colorado went smoke free in 2006.

With the closure of it's last smoking lounge, DIA will join more than 600 airports across the US that are smoke free.