Apartment in southeast Colorado Springs riddled with bullets

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Two people inside an apartment near Astrozon and Chelton are uninjured after several shots were fired at their apartment at 2:45 a.m. this morning. Police responded to the complex on Lexington Village Lane after neighbors called about hearing gunfire.

Officers located numerous shell casings on the street outside of the apartment and found several bullet holes in the building. At this time, there are no suspects and no vehicle description.

Police are saying there is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing.

