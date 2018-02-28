Ransomware attacking CDOT affects how employees are paid

CDOT is still struggling after state computers were hijacked last week by ransomware demanding payment in bitcoin.

The ransomware hacking is now impacting how employees get paid. CDOT says it's still finalizing its approach on how to pay workers who are paid monthly, saying they figured out biweekly payments last week.

There is still no estimate on when CDOT's computers will be fully functional. The state said last week it will not pay ransom to hackers to release them.

The hackers first struck state computers last Wednesday after security tools detected the problem. David McCurdy, the chief technology officer in Colorado, said in a statement that staff quarantined the virus to prevent it from spreading.

The FBI and other security agencies, as well as Governor Hickenlooper’s Office of Information Technology, are trying to find the source of the issue.

Infected servers have been taken offline and they haven't said exactly how many computers were affected.