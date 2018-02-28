Dick's Sporting Goods to stop selling 'assault style rifles'

Dick's Sporting Goods, one of the nation's largest outdoor retailers, has announced they will stop selling "assault style rifles" in stores. The retailer also said that they will no longer sell high capacity magazines, or any guns to those under the age of 21.

The decision comes in reaction to the recent tragedy in Parkland, Florida.

The company's Chairman and CEO, Edward Stack made the announcement Wednesday morning on "Good Morning America," saying in part, "When we saw the grief of the parents and the kids killed in Parkland, we felt we needed to do something."

"We support and respect the Second Amendment, and we recognize and appreciate that the vast majority of gun owners in this country are responsible, law-abiding citizens," said Stack in a statement. "But we have to help solve the problem that’s in front of us. Gun violence is an epidemic that’s taking the lives of too many people, including the brightest hope for the future of America — our kids."

According to Stack, gunman Nickolas Cruz had purchased a gun at a Dick's store. He said however, it was not the gun used in the school shooting. He also said the system in place won't stop gun sales to dangerous people, and that lawmakers must do something.

At the same time, we implore our elected officials to enact common sense gun reform and pass the following regulations: Ban assault-style firearms

Raise the minimum age to purchase firearms to 21

Ban high capacity magazines and bump stocks

Require universal background checks that include relevant mental health information and previous interactions with the law

Ensure a complete universal database of those banned from buying firearms

Close the private sale and gun show loophole that waives the necessity of background checks

Stack said Dick's is prepared for any potential backlash, but will not change it's policies on gun sales.