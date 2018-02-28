Woodland Park schools closed due to credible threat

All Woodland Park schools will be closed today, Feb. 28, due to threats of a mass shooting.

As previously reported, a message was discovered last Friday in a girl's bathroom at Woodland Park High School. The message named Feb 28 as the day of the supposed attack.

According to students, the threat made mention of 'mass carnage.'

Investigators and school staff have been interviewing students and reviewing surveillance footage, but at this point, they have no leads.

The district said students will have to make up the time for the missed day. Administrators plan to either extend school days, or add days to the end of the school year.

It is still unclear if the district will hold classes on Thursday. A decision regarding possible further closings is expected to be made Wednesday. Following the tragedy in Florida, the district said they wan't to make sure all students are completely safe.

Authorities urge any students or parents with information about the threat to call Woodland Park Police or leave an anonymous tip with Safe2Tell.