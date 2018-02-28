Wednesday Morning Weather: Chillier Day With Light Mountain Snow Possible

Today's Forecast:

Chilly and and light snow are back in the forecast today to round out February, very fitting right? Snow looks to stay confined to the mountains of the Pikes Peak region as well as the Sangre De Cristo range. Any accumulation today, even through the mountains looks fairly light but areas above 10,000 feet could see a few inches up and down the Front Range. Colorado Springs will be above freezing in the afternoon, so any snow activity that dips into the Springs would likely be a rain/snow mixture at first to light snow if it dips over by this evening. Accumulation for Colorado Springs looks to be nothing to under an inch. If we do see snow, it's more likely to favor towns like Woodland Park and Monument.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 67; Low - 33. Spotty rain to snow showers possible, if any snow falls in the city it's likely to be under 1 inch and favor the north and west side of the city. Dry by 8pm tonight and cold as temps fall into the teens.

PUEBLO: High - 67; Low - 33. Chilly and mainly dry but an isolated rain shower not out of the question. Cold and dry tonight with lows in the teens.

CANON CITY: High - 67; Low - 33. Wintry mix to a light snow favoring areas north of the city late today/early tonight, no real accumulation expected. Cold and dry tonight past 8pm, temps fall into the teens.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 67; Low - 33. Chilly with light snow today, accumulations between a trace to 1.5 inches are possible, favoring bigger elevations around town. Becoming dry and cold this evening.

TRI-LAKES: High - 67; Low - 33. Chilly with a wintry mix to light snow today and early this evening, totals between nothing to 1 inch are possible. Becoming dry and cold tonight.

PLAINS: High - 67; Low - 33. Dry and mild this afternoon. Cold and dry overnight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 67; Low - 33. Light snow west to the Sangre De Cristos and around the mountains south of Trinidad, light accumulations in those areas possible. Chilly and dry tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

A BIG warm up is on the way for the end of the week and through early Sunday! Highs Friday and Saturday will be back into the 60s with a few 70s possible into the plains, especially on Saturday. Sunday night we'll see our next chance for snow as a strong cold front knocks us out of the 50s and 60s Sunday to the 40s and 50s Monday.