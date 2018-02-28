People with disabilities call on medical facilities to be more "accessible"

Going to a doctor and getting up on an exam room table may be an easy task for some people, but it can be a challenge for those with disabilities---especially people who rely on wheelchairs for mobility.

Tuesday morning, Mission Medical Center unveiled a new "accessible" exam table designed just for people with a disability.

With help from The Independence Center, Mission Medical was able to obtain the exam table which medical professionals say will make it easier for people with disabilities to receive essential medical services that may not have been possible with traditional exam room tables.

"The inability of staff to transfer patients, and the fear of being dropped during transfer is one of the underlying reasons for this," The IC said in a press release. "People with disabilities have reported waiting years or even decades to have preventative screenings such as pap smears or something as simple as getting a body weight to base medication dosage upon. The use of equipment such as accessible exam tables and Hoyer lifts for transfer creates a safe and comfortable means for people with disabilities to receive the medical services they so desperately need."

The UpScale exam table was constructed by Medical Accessibility, LLC, and features a built-in scale and measuring tape for people who are unable to stand in a traditional setting.

The exam table also has the ability to be raised and lowered to help people in wheelchairs easily transition onto the table.

Other features include heavy duty grab bars, high weight capacity, and foot stirrups for pelvic exams.

"As part of the collaborative effort between The IC and Mission Medical, Medical Accessibility, LLC has agreed to offer their UpScale exam tables to other health providers in Colorado for a discounted price," The IC said.

We're told the exam tables cost around $5,000. They are relatively new to the market---launching in 2017.

About The Independence Center

The Independence Center (The IC) is a local nonprofit organization that provides traditional and self-directed home health care, independent living, and advocacy services for people with disabilities. These services range from providing peer support, skills classes, and employment assistance to individual and systems advocacy. In addition, The IC runs a Certified Nurse Aide training program to equip the area with qualified CNAs. The IC’s mission is to work with people with disabilities, their families, and the community to create independence so all may thrive.

About Mission Medical Center

Mission Medical Center (MMC) is a local nonprofit serving low income residents of the Pikes Peak Region that are uninsured or under-insured. MMC treats the whole person, body, mind, and spirit. Today, patients can visit a variety of MMC clinics; Primary Care, Dental, Vision (with free eyeglasses), Behavioral Health, Spiritual Care, Diabetes, and the Independent Living Program. MMC is staffed with volunteer providers and support staff to bring free healthcare to our neighbors in their time of need.