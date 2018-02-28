Pueblo City Schools considering four day school week

Pueblo School District 60 could be on its way to a four day school week.

The district's Human Resources Director, Eric DeCesaro, presented a survey to the school board Tuesday night.

Close to 7,000 people with ties to D60 were surveyed. According to the district, almost 90 percent of those people would like a shorter school week.

The HR director said some of the benefits include recruiting and retaining teachers, along with possible money savings.

However, one of the concerns for the D60 Board of Education is most students could be without a meal because of the short week.

"We want to make sure those students have an opportunity to get a meal, and we would need to look at some options to help off set that. We would also want to make sure that our community, which we already know is supportive, would provide an extended opportunity for the students to go," Communications Director Dalton Sprouse said.

D60 hasn't decided if or when it could implement a four day school week because it wants more input from the community.

The survey showed that more than 85 school districts in Colorado have at least one school with a four day school week.