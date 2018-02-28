Quantcast

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Dawson Carper, Rampart Basketball

Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Our KOAA News5 Athlete of the Week is Dawson Carper. 

The Rampart senior leads his team with 19.4 points a game and rebounds with nearly 10 a game. But he leads his team in another category not on the stat sheet: Height. 

He's 6'11" (with shoes on) and he is a force to be reckoned with on the court. 

honestly I never really had a growth spurt - I've always just been the tallest one in the class," Carper said. "I've always just grown a lot every single year. It's always been like, three or four inches a year and I really haven't grown much since sophomore year." 

Carper signed a scholarship to play at The University of Hawaii next season. 

Rampart takes on Grandview in the 5A quarterfinals Wednesday night. 

