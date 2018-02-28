KOAA Athlete of the Week: Dawson Carper, Rampart Basketball

The Widefield School District sent a letter to parents following a school threat found written in a boys bathroom at Webster Elementary School Tuesday.
Colorado Springs Police are investigating after a man was shot in an alley behind a home in the 1300 block of N. Circle Drive Tuesday night.
A woman is in jail after a Colorado Springs police officer pulled over the car she was driving at N. Academy Blvd. and N. Carefree Cr. early Tuesday morning.
In November, Representative Faith Winter (D-Westminster) came forward saying Rep. Steve Lebsock (D-Thornton) was aggressive after an event in a Denver bar when she refused to go home with him.
