Colorado Springs Police investigating shooting

Colorado Springs Police are investigating after a man was shot in an alley behind a home in the 1300 block of N. Circle Drive Tuesday night.

Police said an adult male was shot around 9 p.m., he is expected to survive. Officers on the scene said they have not made any arrests, and do not have any suspect information. CSPD Sgt. Troy Bauer told reporters on scene he did not think the shooting was random.

Bauer said he believed the shooting victim lived in the house, and despite earlier reports, police are unsure if it was a drive-by shooting.

Police on the scene are interviewing potential witnesses to find a suspect or vehicle description. They said they do not believe there is any danger to the public.