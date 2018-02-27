Colorado Springs Police investigating shooting

Colorado Springs Police are investigating after a man was shot in an alley behind a home in the 1300 block of N. Circle Drive Tuesday night.
Police said an adult male was shot around 9 p.m., he is expected to survive. Officers on the scene said they have not made any arrests, and do not have any suspect information. CSPD Sgt. Troy Bauer told reporters on scene he did not think the shooting was random.
Bauer said he believed the shooting victim lived in the house, and despite earlier reports, police are unsure if it was a drive-by shooting.
Police on the scene are interviewing potential witnesses to find a suspect or vehicle description. They said they do not believe there is any danger to the public.
There's a good chance the State of Colorado owes you money and you may not even know it. The "Great Colorado Payback" program is overseen by the State Treasurer's Office. To-date, the program claims it has returned more than $391 million to Coloradans. What you may not know is that there is nearly $1 billion in assets waiting to be claimed if you take the time to check, but how easy is it to claim?
