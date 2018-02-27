School threat reported at Webster Elementary in Widefield

The Widefield School District sent a letter to parents following a school threat found written in a boys bathroom at Webster Elementary School Tuesday.

The district said it found the student responsible for the message and "took appropriate disciplinary action."

it did not believe students and staff were in danger, but also said law enforcement is investigating the credibility of the threat. The district did not disclose the age of the student, or what student threatened.

This is a separate incident from a threat made at Widefield High School on Monday, in which a student was arrested on suspicion of felony inciting, destruction of life and property.

This was the following letter sent to parents Tuesday night:

On Tuesday afternoon, a student reported a threat written on the wall in the boys bathroom at Webster Elementary School. School administration immediately investigated, identified and secured the student who wrote the message, and took appropriate disciplinary action. Law enforcement is currently investigating to determine the credibility of the threat.

Students and staff were never in any danger and we are confident that our school is safe.

We strongly encourage you to have a conversation with your child regarding school threats and the impact it has in our schools and our community. We take all threats very seriously and we are working with various community agencies to address these issues in the Pikes Peak Region.

As always, thank you for your support, and please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions or concerns.



Samantha Briggs

Widefield School District 3