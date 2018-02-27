Denver mayor apologizes after detective says he harassed her

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is apologizing after a former member of his security detail says he made inappropriate comments and sent her harassing text messages in 2012.
Police Detective Leslie Branch-Wise tells KMGH-TV that in one text, Hancock complimented her haircut and wrote, "You made it hard on a brotha to keep it correct every day." In another text, he mentioned that he spotted her in the crowd at a Denver Nuggets game and said, "You look sexy in all that black."
Hancock says he doesn't think his behavior constituted sexual harassment, but he now realizes it was inappropriate. He also apologized to Branch-Wise, his wife, his children and to the city of Denver, saying he was wrong to send the messages.
Branch-Wise says she doesn't intend to file a harassment claim.
