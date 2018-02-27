Auto insurance rates on the rise in Colorado

Colorado is rapidly moving up the list of most expensive states in the country for auto insurance. The on-line insurance comparison site, TheZebra.com shows auto insurance in Colorado going up at the third most rapid rate in the country. It says from 2011 to 2017 it went up more than 50% for the average driver.

The increases are confirmed by the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association. Carole Walker who leads the group says “Unfortunately what we're seeing with TheZebra.com study is reflective of what we're seeing for trends in Colorado."

Walker says Colorado has been facing a “perfect storm of sorts.” There has been a year after year trend of hail storms and other severe weather. The state's rapid growth is increasing the number of drivers and accidents. New high tech additions to cars make repairs more expensive. And there is an increasing number of lawsuits. "All these different risk factors coming together at once," said Walker.