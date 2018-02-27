Auto insurance rates on the rise in Colorado

Colorado is rapidly moving up the list of most expensive states in the country for auto insurance. The on-line insurance comparison site, TheZebra.com shows auto insurance in Colorado going up at the third most rapid rate in the country. It says from 2011 to 2017 it went up more than 50% for the average driver.
The increases are confirmed by the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association. Carole Walker who leads the group says “Unfortunately what we're seeing with TheZebra.com study is reflective of what we're seeing for trends in Colorado."
Walker says Colorado has been facing a “perfect storm of sorts.” There has been a year after year trend of hail storms and other severe weather. The state's rapid growth is increasing the number of drivers and accidents. New high tech additions to cars make repairs more expensive. And there is an increasing number of lawsuits. "All these different risk factors coming together at once," said Walker.
There's a good chance the State of Colorado owes you money and you may not even know it. The "Great Colorado Payback" program is overseen by the State Treasurer's Office. To-date, the program claims it has returned more than $391 million to Coloradans. What you may not know is that there is nearly $1 billion in assets waiting to be claimed if you take the time to check, but how easy is it to claim? You may have seen the commercials on TV showing T...
All schools in the Woodland Park School District will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 28 due a "credible" threat.
Colorado Springs police responded a situation where one person was barricaded inside of a home in the 4100 block of Edwinstowe Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
Pueblo City Council votes to pass an ordinance that will place strict limits on when animal shelters in Pueblo can euthanize animals.
