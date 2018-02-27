More resource officers needed in El Paso County schools, deputies say

Getting more resource officers in El Paso County schools is a goal that sheriff's deputies say they'd like to achieve soon, especially in light of the recent school shooting in Florida.

On Tuesday, the El Paso Board of County Commissioners approved renewal contracts for two school resource officers, one in District 49 and one in the Widefield School District.

However, deputies say more officers are needed and their goal is to get an SRO in every high school. After that, they'd like one dedicated to a few middle schools.

Lieutenant Bill Huffor said, "I think what having an SRO in high schools or any school for that matter will do is limit the amount of damage they're able to incur. Certainly having one is better than none."

Huffor says currently there are 10 SRO's serving in El Paso County high schools.