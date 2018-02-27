Amid sexual harassment allegations, house calls for Lebsock expulsion

In November, Representative Faith Winter (D-Westminster) came forward saying Rep. Steve Lebsock (D-Thornton) was aggressive after an event in a Denver bar when she refused to go home with him.

Since then, 4 other women came forward with claims that Rep. Lebsock had also sexually harassed them.

At the start of the legislative session, house leadership removed Rep.Lebsock from his leadership positions in committees.

On Tuesday, House Majority Leader KC Becker announced another punishment- one that hasn't been done in the house in 103 years would take place: a resolution for expulsion.

Results of independent investigation discovered 11 allegations from 5 women, were credible.

'I've reviewed the report and have found the claims in the report to be both serious and egregious in nature,' said Becker when the house of representatives reconvened Tuesday morning.

The resolution, introduced Tuesday night mentions the findings of the investigation, which included 'credible evidence or a pattern of conduct, including threats of retaliation, by Representative Lebsock that is contrary to the policy of the General Assembly.'

For the full resolution, click here.

When allegations of sexual harassment surfaced at the end of last year, one of the changes announced by the legislative council was the hiring of a Human Resources position.

News 5 confirmed Tuesday the legislative council hired an HR Administrator, which was filled by Ben FitzSimons, he started the job last week on Feb. 20th.

FitzSimons also served as a Senior Human Resources Partner for Jefferson County.

The position is temporary until June 31st, a posting for the job said it would become a permanent position on July 1st.