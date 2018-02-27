Awareness Week: Flash Floods In Colorado

A flash flood is a rapid rise in water levels that usually occurs in less than 6 hours. This can happen near large creeks, normally dry washes, arroyos, and normally dry land areas with little advanced notice. Flash floods usually happen when very heavy rain falls.

These floods can be very destructive because the water can move quickly and contain debris. The force behind a flash flood can damage or destroy infrastructure. Most flash flood deaths occur in vehicles. You should never drive through a flooded area. The water can be deeper than it seems or the road could be damaged underneath the water. Also, just one to two feet of water can carry away most vehicles. Always turn around and find an alternate route.

Flash floods occur quickly and you must take action immediately if a flash flood warning is issued. Climb to higher ground right away. If you're in a low-lying area you should know your escape routes and how to get higher quickly. If you live in an area prone to flooding, it's important to know the procedures your local emergency management official will enact during a flood situation.

Colorado is not unfamiliar with flash floods. Since 1900, nearly 300 people have been killed by flash floods in our state. One of the most notable flash floods in our area occurred in 1904 just north of Pueblo. A flash flood caused a bridge over Fountain Creek to fail and a passenger trained fell into the water which caused around 100 drownings.