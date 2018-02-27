Awareness Week: Floods And Flood Warnings

Four year ago, the Department of Veterans Affairs purchased nearly 400 acres of land to build new, National VA Cemetery in Colorado Springs. Many of you may be wondering when is it actually going to be built? Timeline of events: January 2007: Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs) introduced H.R. 295, which asks the Secretary of Veteran's Affairs to establish a national veterans' cemetery in southern Colorado. March 2007: Lamborn co-sponsors a sim...
Colorado Springs police and fire investigators are looking into an overnight car fire at Cimarron and Sahwatch. You may see some activity in the area near downtown.
Pueblo Police have issued an all-clear after a person with a gun was arrested outside of Parkview Medical Center.
The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for help in locating a wanted felon who targets elderly people. 30-year old Latavia Rocherre Vaughns is wanted on multiple felony warrants for robbery and is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.
