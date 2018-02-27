Quantcast

Awareness Week: Floods And Flood Warnings

We continue Flood Safety and Wildfire Awareness Week with longer-term flooding. Regular flooding usually develops over a period of several hours to several days. The cause could be heavy rain, rapid snow melt, ice jams, or a combination of the three. 

The National Weather Service works with regional River Forecast Centers to monitor the rivers around our state and determine the likelihood of flooding. The NWS will publish flood potential information in the form of hydrologic outlooks, daily hazardous weather outlooks, and graphical weather stories on their website each day. They will also issue watches, warnings, and advisories as needed.

You can monitor flooding potential along rivers and creeks yourself here. Each river and large creek in the state will have multiple gauges that display the current and forecast water levels, flood categories, historic crests, and flood impacts for each level.

A few previous local floods include:

- June 1921: the Arkansas River flooded parts of the city of Pueblo causing dozens of drownings.

- Memorial Day 1935: flooding occurred on the Palmer Divide and in the Colorado Springs area causing millions of dollars in damage and at least 18 drownings.

 - April/May 1999: Up to 14 inches of rain caused major flooding from Colorado Springs to La Junta.

    Four year ago, the Department of Veterans Affairs purchased nearly 400 acres of land to build new, National VA Cemetery in Colorado Springs.  Many of you may be wondering when is it actually going to be built?  Timeline of events:  January 2007: Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs) introduced H.R. 295, which asks the Secretary of Veteran's Affairs to establish a national veterans' cemetery in southern Colorado.  March 2007: Lamborn co-sponsors a sim...

    Colorado Springs police and fire investigators are looking into an overnight car fire at Cimarron and Sahwatch. You may see some activity in the area near downtown.

    Pueblo Police have issued an all-clear after a person with a gun was arrested outside of Parkview Medical Center. 

