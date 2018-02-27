Fort Carson announces 2018 Spring deployment

Fort Carson announced the 2018 Spring deployment for soldiers being sent to Afghanistan and Kosovo.

The 3rd Battalion, 61st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, announced the deployment Tuesday. A casing ceremony will be held Thursday as a military tradition "signifying the unit's readiness for deployment."

Soldiers will head to both Afghanistan and Kosovo to assist in multiple operations. The brigade will deploy to Afghanistan over the next few weeks to conduct, advise and assist in operations promoting security and stability, and support mission requirements.

"The 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the 4th Infantry Division has a proud history in support of combat operations in Afghanistan," said Col. David Zinn, commander, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team. "Casing our colors will be a visible reminder that the War Horse Brigade is deployed. The traditional ceremony is an opportunity for our Soldiers and Families to take pride in the important mission that lies ahead."

Members of the brigade will also deploy to Kosovo in support of "Operation Joint Guardian."

The 3rd Battalion, 61st Cavalry Regiment will replace the 3rd Battalion, 319th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, as part of the regular rotation in support of the Kosovo Forces.

"The Soldiers of the 3rd Bn., 61st Cav. Reg., 2IBCT, have worked and trained hard in preparation for our upcoming Kosovo deployment," Lt. Col. Donald T. Braman, commander, 3rd Bn. 61st Cav. Reg., said. "I am proud of our Soldiers, and we are ready to support the NATO Kosovo Force Mission."