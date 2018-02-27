Security threat closes south security screening area at DIA

The Denver International Airport has closed TSA screening lanes on the south end of the airport due to a "potential security concern" Tuesday afternoon.

The airport tweeted that passengers can still use the north security screening area as well as the bridge checkpoints, which are still open at this time.

DIA is asking passengers arriving at the RTD train platform to use the elevators inside the Westin hotel. It said passengers should then go to the fifth level of the airport and then walk around to the terminal.