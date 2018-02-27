Quantcast

All clear issued following security threat at DIA - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

All clear issued following security threat at DIA

Posted: Updated:
DENVER -

UPDATE: Police issued an all clear at the airport following an investigation into a "suspicious item."

The Denver International Airport has closed TSA screening lanes on the south end of the airport due to a "potential security concern" Tuesday afternoon.

The airport tweeted that passengers can still use the north security screening area as well as the bridge checkpoints, which are still open at this time.

DIA is asking passengers arriving at the RTD train platform to use the elevators inside the Westin hotel. It said passengers should then go to the fifth level of the airport and then walk around to the terminal.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Does the State owe you money? Nearly $1 billion in assets waiting to be collected

    Does the State owe you money? Nearly $1 billion in assets waiting to be collected

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 1:09 AM EST2018-02-27 06:09:30 GMT

    There's a good chance the State of Colorado owes you money and you may not even know it.  The "Great Colorado Payback" program is overseen by the State Treasurer's Office.  To-date, the program claims it has returned more than $391 million to Coloradans.  What you may not know is that there is nearly $1 billion in assets waiting to be claimed if you take the time to check, but how easy is it to claim?  You may have seen the commercials on TV showing T...

    There's a good chance the State of Colorado owes you money and you may not even know it.  The "Great Colorado Payback" program is overseen by the State Treasurer's Office.  To-date, the program claims it has returned more than $391 million to Coloradans.  What you may not know is that there is nearly $1 billion in assets waiting to be claimed if you take the time to check, but how easy is it to claim?  You may have seen the commercials on TV showing T...

  • Woodland Park schools to close Wednesday for "credible threat"

    Woodland Park schools to close Wednesday for "credible threat"

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 8:37 PM EST2018-02-28 01:37:25 GMT

    All schools in the Woodland Park School District will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 28 due a "credible" threat. 

    All schools in the Woodland Park School District will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 28 due a "credible" threat. 

  • Colorado Springs Police responded to barricaded suspect

    Colorado Springs Police responded to barricaded suspect

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 8:29 PM EST2018-02-28 01:29:08 GMT
    CSP at barricade situation 4100 Bl. Edwinstowe Ave.CSP at barricade situation 4100 Bl. Edwinstowe Ave.

    Colorado Springs police responded a situation where one person was barricaded inside of a home in the 4100 block of Edwinstowe Avenue Tuesday afternoon. 

    Colorado Springs police responded a situation where one person was barricaded inside of a home in the 4100 block of Edwinstowe Avenue Tuesday afternoon. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?