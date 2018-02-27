All clear issued following security threat at DIA

UPDATE: Police issued an all clear at the airport following an investigation into a "suspicious item."
The Denver International Airport has closed TSA screening lanes on the south end of the airport due to a "potential security concern" Tuesday afternoon.
The airport tweeted that passengers can still use the north security screening area as well as the bridge checkpoints, which are still open at this time.
DIA is asking passengers arriving at the RTD train platform to use the elevators inside the Westin hotel. It said passengers should then go to the fifth level of the airport and then walk around to the terminal.
All schools in the Woodland Park School District will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 28 due a "credible" threat.
Colorado Springs police responded a situation where one person was barricaded inside of a home in the 4100 block of Edwinstowe Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
Pueblo City Council votes to pass an ordinance that will place strict limits on when animal shelters in Pueblo can euthanize animals.
