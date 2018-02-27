Woodland Park schools to close Wednesday for "credible threat"

All schools in the Woodland Park School District will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 28 due a "credible" threat.

The school district announced the Woodland Park Police Department deemed the threat credible, following an investigation into graffiti found in a girl's bathroom last Friday.

The district put out a news release Tuesday, which read in part:

"The District will continue to evaluate and collaborate with local law enforcement regarding this on-going investigation. Additional information and safety updates will be released as they become available. Woodland Park Police Department is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the identification of the person responsible for this disruption to our community. Please contact the police department at 719-687-9262 or Safe-2-Tell at 1-877-542-7233."

All athletic events and other activities are also canceled. The district said it will provide another update tomorrow.

The district also said the missed day will be made up through extending the school day and/or adding days to the school year.