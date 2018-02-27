Panhandling for pregnancy

A woman in Utah has taken to the streets to try and raise money to have a baby.
Jessica Gales has been married to her husband, Jared, for the past 13 years. They have also been trying to have a baby for about 13 years, with no luck.
Her husband has a rare genetic condition called Kallmann syndrome that directly affects sexual development and makes conception nearly impossible.
Gale not only works at a hair salon, she also works five days a week as a custodian at a local school. Most recently, she's added a third money-making venture.
"I actually never thought I'd be standing on a corner asking for money," she said while holding a sign along University Parkway in Orem on Monday.
Every penny she earns goes directly toward medication for her husband. She hopes to earn enough money to eventually try in vitro fertilization, which she said costs "roughly between $800 and $1,000 a month."
Gale has done yard sales and fundraisers, and now she even plans to shave her head and donate it all if she reaches her goal.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2F97tcx
