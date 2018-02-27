Tuesday Evening Weather:Mountain Snow Moving In

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front passes tonight with clouds building in for the high country and snow developing towards morning. Mainly clear skies continue for the lower elevations through morning. Lows will be in the 20's for most areas. Wednesday will be cooler with highs in the 40's and 50's. Snow will be ongoing for the high country, but will be sparse for our area. The best chance to have light shower activity will be west of I-25 for the higher elevations. Just a small chance for a stray shower for the I-25 corridor and lower elevations and none of that will amount to much.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 26, High - 48.

PUEBLO: Low - 23, High - 53.

CANON CITY: Low - 27, High - 53.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 20, High - 40.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 20's, High - 40's.

PLAINS: Low - 20's, High - 50's.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 20's, High - 50's.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Skies dry out and temperatures warm right back up for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be back into the 60's starting on Friday and we'll stay warm into the start of the weekend. Sunday will be the next chance for mountain snow. We'll cool down a bit for the new week, especially by the time we head back to work and school with temps cooling into the 40's. Winds will stay breezy to gusty for the rest of this week and into next.