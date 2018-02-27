Bands in the Backyard canceled for 2018

The Bands in the Backyard music festival announced it is not putting on a concert in 2018, but said it will return in 2019.

The festival made the announcement Monday on its Facebook page.

The post read:

The festival attracted big names in country music, including Thomas Rhett and Billy Currington in 2017 among others in the past.

It also drew thousands to a field in the Vineland area of Pueblo County, which brought traffic, crowds, an influx of business for some and other concerns to some neighbors in the area in the past.