Convicted felon faces federal weapons violations

A convicted felon arrested on multiple warrants will be held in FBI custody.

As of Tuesday, the US Department of Justice obtained a Federal Arrest Warrant for Gilbert George Rainault due to federal weapons violations.

Rainault was arrested on four felony warrants out of Teller County. Multiple agencies assisted Rainault's arrest as he was found in northwest Colorado Springs, he was taken into custody without incident.

Rainault was arrested on warrants for Criminal Impersonation, Unauthorized Residency by an Adult Offender from Another State, Possession of Weapons by Previous Offender, and Theft.

He is in custody in the Teller County Jail but will be held in FBI custody.