Human trafficking prevention bill passes in Colorado

The Colorado House of Representatives passed a bill that requires human trafficking prevention training for commercial drivers.

The bill was proposed by Rep. Terri Carver named 'Terri Carver's Truckers Against Trafficking,' co-sponsored by Rep. Dominique Jackson. According to the bill, human traffickers are using truck stops and routes as part of their criminal operations.

This has been an ongoing issue which prompted the Colorado-based non-profit organization 'Truckers Against Trafficking.' The non-profit and Colorado Motor Carriers Association of Colorado promoted the passing of this bill.

A trucker with nearly 44 years of experience shared during committee testimony that truckers need to know what to look for, "eyes and the ears out there on the road. . . We can make that call, but they (trainees) need to know what to look for. These students would have the chance to see what’s going on today and make that call [and] save somebody’s life.”

Truckers Against Trafficking will now provide this prevention training free of charged to CDL trainees and schools in the state. The organizations efforts have reached a national level in combating this horrific issue in providing hotlines for truckers, lobbying for human trafficking legislation and providing the training needed to recognize this crime.

Executive Director and CoFounder of Truckers Against Trafficking Kendis Paris, testified that there has been similar legislation passed in other states, but is grateful it passed in Colorado.

“Human trafficking is a horrific and sickening crime—it is modern-day slavery and must be fought. It is imperative lawmakers take every opportunity to help reverse this growing threat” stated Representative Carver. “Giving truck drivers more education about trafficking will increase reporting to law enforcement, who can intervene and rescue these victims, many of them children. I especially want to thank Truckers against Trafficking for their efforts to help us craft this important public safety bill.”

The bill will now move to the State Senate.