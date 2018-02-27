Denver Zoo to celebrate giraffe's first birthday Wednesday

If you didn't see the post over the weekend, Dobby the Giraffe at the Denver Zoo is celebrating his first birthday Wednesday.

The Zoo is throwing the adorable giraffe a party in celebration of his first big milestone birthday. The party will be complete with decorations and a tasty treat for the birthday boy.

The Zoo says Dobby was born on February 28, 2017 to his parents Kipele and Dikembe, he stood 5 feet fall and weighed 73 pounds. The Denver Zoo welcomed his birth, as zookeepers and veterinarians originally didn't know mother Kipele was pregnant, but suspected the pregnancy due her growing stomach.

“This was certainly a welcome addition to the Denver Zoo family,” said Aucone. "Dobby may not have been a planned birth, but now that he's here, we're excited to have him and look forward to him engaging with our guests."

Dobby is now healthy and still growing, he stands 9 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 736 pounds, a 663 pounds weight gain!? What a life!

All guests are welcome to join in the birthday celebration starting at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in front of the giraffe exhibit or inside the Giraffe House weather dependent.

The Denver Zoo has been a home to the majestic animals since 1973 with more than 70 giraffes having been born and raised at the zoo.