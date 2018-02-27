Red Cross Colorado sends disaster workers to aid in flood response

The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming is sending disaster workers to aid in flood responses in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

Two workers from Southeastern Colorado and one from the Denver area have been deployed to Indiana to aid in sheltering and one will serve as a Government Liaison. The one worker from Denver was sent to Kentucky to support the Damage Assessment Team.

Serious flooding has been an ongoing issue across the Midwest and isn't expected to stop. According to the Red Cross, nearly 180 people are needing shelter from the floods in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.

The Red Cross has already been providing support in a number of areas for more than two weeks now. Their efforts include sheltering, providing cleanup kits, meals, health services and emotional support.

Red Cross disaster responders work with local and state government throughout the region on emergency assessment.

The Red Cross recommends the public download the emergency mobile app to receive emergency alerts and important information including how to locate nearby shelters. There is also a feature in the app called 'I'm Safe' where friends and family can stay connected.

Click here to search for people who may be displaced. For more information on the Red Cross, click here.