Colorado lawmaker accused of misconduct faces expulsion

Colorado House Democrats say a Democratic lawmaker accused of sexually harassing a fellow legislator should be expelled.



House Majority Leader KC Becker said Tuesday that an independent investigator found that complaints against Rep. Steve Lebsock of Thornton were credible.



Becker says she will recommend that Lebsock be expelled. The process begins with meetings among House lawmakers on Thursday.



Lebsock has denied any wrongdoing and did so again on Tuesday. He says he's convinced he will not be expelled.

