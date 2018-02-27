US judge blocks weed-killer warning label in California

A federal judge has blocked California from requiring that the popular weed-killer Roundup carry warning labels that it is known to cause cancer.
U.S. District Judge William Shubb in Sacramento said in a ruling Monday that the warning is false and misleading because almost all regulators have concluded there is insufficient evidence that Roundup's main ingredient, glyphosate, causes cancer.
Shubb issued a preliminary injunction against the requirement. His order will stay in place while a lawsuit challenging the warning labels continues.
Glyphosate is not restricted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. It has been used widely since 1974 to kill weeds while leaving crops and other plants alive.
California's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment last year added it to a list of chemicals known to cause cancer.
An email to a spokesman for the office was not immediately returned.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
There's a good chance the State of Colorado owes you money and you may not even know it. The "Great Colorado Payback" program is overseen by the State Treasurer's Office. To-date, the program claims it has returned more than $391 million to Coloradans. What you may not know is that there is nearly $1 billion in assets waiting to be claimed if you take the time to check, but how easy is it to claim? You may have seen the commercials on TV showing T...
