Pueblo Library in the finals in best library competition

The Pueblo City-County Library District has made it to the finals in a national contest for best library in the country.
The library made the "final four" last week and was one of 116 nominations submitted for the 'Leslie Knope' Award for Best Public Library. The nomination was put on by an organization called 'Engaging Local Government Leaders.'
The library posted to Facebook Monday that it is 1,000 votes behind, but had come from 400 votes behind last week and still made it to the top four. The library is up against Williamsburg, VA as the top two in the contest.
The Pueblo City-County Library Facebook page is asking people to post a #ELGLKnope selfie in front of any PCCLD library building for an extra vote, and to make your posts public so they can see them! To post a selfie, click on the link on their website.
The award is named after a fictitious character in the NBC sitcom "Parks and Rec."
To cast your vote, click here. Voting ends on Friday, March 2.
