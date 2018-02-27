Quantcast

Third teen sentenced in liquor store owner's death

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

One of three teenagers accused of murdering the owner of Empire Wine & Liquor last year was given a stipulated seven year sentence in the "Youth Offender System."

The teen was linked to the murder of 67-year-old Donat Herr, found shot outside of the store on N. Academy and North Carefree Circle in February 2017. He later died at a hospital.

Isaiah Joseph Trujillo was in El Paso County Court this morning for his sentencing. Judge Timothy Schultz addressed Trujillo saying,"Mr. Herr doesn't get second opportunities and neither does his family."

If Trujillo fails to complete the program he'll be sentenced to 28 years in prison.

The two other suspects in the case are an unidentified juvenile and 18-year-old Phineas Tyree Daniels.

Daniels plead guilty earlier this month to second degree murder. He faces from 50 to 70 years in prison during sentencing scheduled for May.

The juvenile was found guilty of murder and aggravated robbery in late 2017. He was sentenced to six and a half years at the Department of Youth Services.

(Phineas Tyree Daniels will be sentenced in May for the murder of a liquor store owner)

