Bill extending benefits for families of fallen employees heads to governor's desk

A bill that would extend health benefits to the families of law enforcement and state employees killed on the job passed the house of representatives on Tuesday.

The bill, co-sponsored by Colorado Springs Representative Tony Exum Sr (D), Polly Lawrence, R-Roxborough Park and Thornton Senator Beth Martinez Humenik (R), made its way through both chambers after being introduced earlier this month is heading to the governor's desk. 

If the governor signs the bill, it would extend the health benefits for families for one year after the death. 

This bill was inspired by the death of State Trooper Cody Donahue. 

