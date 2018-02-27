Grass fire knocked down along I-25 at Colorado Avenue

(Viewer Kevin Farley shared this photo of smoke visible along I-25)

Fire crews knocked down a grass fire spreading along the bed of Monument Creek at I-25 and Colorado Avenue.

Smoke was visible across downtown Colorado Springs before 11 a.m. Multiple brush trucks were called to deal with the flames spreading between a trail road and the creek.

No buildings were threatened. Colorado Springs Fire has not made any comment on the possible cause, but there are homeless camps in the area.

Investigators were seen speaking to several homeless people near the fire.

A Red Flag Warning is not in place in El Paso County, but that does not limit the danger of fires.