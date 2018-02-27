Touch-A-Truck event this weekend at the Norris-Penrose Event Center

The City of Colorado Springs will be participating in the Touch-A-Truck event at the Norris-Penrose Event Center this weekend. On display will be a­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ vactor truck, sweeper, paint truck, grader with large plow and last but not least a plow truck with a plow for the kids to paint.

The funds raised at the Touch-A-Truck Weekend will benefit the Junior League of Colorado Springs’ Fostering Change initiative — efforts to provide resources to current and former foster youth focused on the risk factors associated with aging out of foster care, such as homelessness, human trafficking, and domestic violence.

The Junior League of Colorado Springs is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.

http://https://www.jlcoloradosprings.org/touch-a-truck/