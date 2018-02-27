Touch-A-Truck event this weekend at the Norris-Penrose Event Center

There's a good chance the State of Colorado owes you money and you may not even know it. The "Great Colorado Payback" program is overseen by the State Treasurer's Office. To-date, the program claims it has returned more than $391 million to Coloradans. What you may not know is that there is nearly $1 billion in assets waiting to be claimed if you take the time to check, but how easy is it to claim? You may have seen the commercials on TV showing T...
Pueblo City Council votes to pass an ordinance that will place strict limits on when animal shelters in Pueblo can euthanize animals.
Colorado Springs police are handling a situation where one person is still barricaded inside of a home in the 4100 block of Edwinstowe Avenue. Nearby Jackson Elementary School lifts lockdown.
A man suspected of using the dating app Bumble to target women for sexual assault was sentenced Monday.
